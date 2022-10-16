UrduPoint.com

PCMEA Wants Pak Products Displayed At Foreign Superstores

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PCMEA wants Pak products displayed at foreign superstores

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has stressed the need for displaying Pakistani products at superstores of foreign countries through respective Pakistani embassies.

Talking to a business delegation here on Sunday, PCMEA Senior Chairman Usman Ashraf said that Pakistani embassies abroad should meet the local importers and Pakistani products should be displayed at superstores there. He also urged the government to ensure patronage of the carpet industry, as it would not only help control rural migration to urban centres but also provide ample employment opportunities in villages. He added that focus should be on development of small industries for provision of employment and development of the economy.

Usman Ashraf said that maximum participation of Pakistani exporters in foreign exhibitions should be ensured for effective marketing of local products. He said that carpet manufacturing did not need electricity or gas from the government, but this sector was contributing to exports as well as providing employment to a number of people. The PCMEA senior chairman said that the government should provide support for promotion of exports and exchange of delegations with different countries on private level.

Senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior member Riyaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Ejazur Rehman, Malik Muhammad Akbar and others were also present. The problems faced by the carpet industry and various suggestions for their solution were considered.

