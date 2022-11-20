UrduPoint.com

PCMEA Welcomes Multimodal Corridor For Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2022 | 10:10 PM

PCMEA welcomes multimodal corridor for Afghanistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) on Sunday welcomed the government's decision to allow the delivery of goods by air between the Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Welcoming the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) notification in this regard, the PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf, Carpet Training Institute CTI Chairperson Pervez Hanif and other office-bearers said that it would reduce the difficulties faced by exporters and importers.

They called for removing obstacles in commercial transport through Torkham Border, arguing that partially finished raw materials for Pakistan's handmade carpets industry transported to Pakistan from Afghanistan, but due to hurdles and difficulties en route Torkham Border, it was very hard to carry out these goods.

They said that they welcomed the notification of multimodal air, land corridor for Afghanistan by the FBR.

"The government also wanted to give relief in freight charges for imported raw materials and finished products for the export sectors so that we can compete with other countries in the global markets," said Usman Ashraf.

The Association's office-bearers said that there was a need to relax the strict conditions regarding exports so that the country could earn more foreign exchange.

