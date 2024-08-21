PCP Chairman Visits ICCI
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Chairman Press Council of Pakistan (PCP) Arshad Khan Jadoon reaffirmed the Council's commitment to safeguarding freedom of expression and upholding media ethics in Pakistan.
He assured that the dissemination of accurate information and the curbing of fake news would be prioritized at all costs.
During a meeting with Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jadoon highlighted the PCP's pivotal role in promoting press freedom and media ethics in line with the Code of Practice.
The meeting also focused on addressing the challenges faced by journalists and resolving them on priority basis.
Jadoon emphasized the importance of collaboration in combating the complications affecting the country and enhancing its global soft image.
He promised to induct a representative from the business community into the Press Council to foster closer ties and address its grievances more effectively.
Furthermore, Jadoon stressed the need for close coordination between PEMRA and the PCP to tackle issues like fake news by strictly adhering to standard operating procedures (Sops).
On his part, President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari commended the Press Council of Pakistan (PCP) for its efforts in promoting the right to expression while maintaining a positive and constructive narrative.
He suggested that the inclusion of representatives from the business community in the PCP would enhance its dynamism and effectiveness.
Bakhtawari said that the country is passing through the most difficult time and needs concerted efforts to pull it out of the existing impasse by stressing the importance of avoiding negativity in news coverage, particularly in reports related to business and the economy, as these are badly harming the country's economic interests.
At the same time he also emphasized the need to address the challenges faced by the journalists’ community.
The ICCI President noted that crimes occur in every society but the manner in which they are projected in Pakistan is badly affecting country's economy, businesses and image.
He urged the PCP to take urgent action to address this issue by ensuring the promotion of balanced and positive image of the country, conducive to business growth and development.
Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari pledged full cooperation with the PCP in showcasing Pakistan's positive aspects to drive economic progress.
