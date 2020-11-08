PCSTI calls for equal importance to all trade bodies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :President, Peshawar Chamber of Small Trade and Industry (PCSTI), Mohammad Adnan Jalil has urged upon both Federal and provincial governments for equal importance to all chambers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bringing further improvement in coordination between government and trade bodies.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, the president of Peshawar Chamber said that like other chambers, small chambers should be allotted plots for establishment of their offices. He stressed on the establishment of Information Technology City.

Mohammad Adnan Jalil said that currently each district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has three chambers including industrial, small and women chambers and there is no concept of any prime chamber in any district of the province.

He said that chambers of commerce and industries play major role in the economy of the country. He said that negative impact on business activities, it has also increase unemployment.

Mohammad Adnan Jalil, who is the provincial chairman of the ruling Businessman Panel (BMP) in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) appreciated the 50% relief in head of electricity to small and medium enterprises and termed a welcoming step for the revitalization of business activities in the country.

He said that Rashakai Economic Zone (SEZ) besides putting the province on the track of progress and development would also generate employment opportunities for thousands of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.