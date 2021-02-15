PCSTI calls for minimizing interference in SMEs

President Peshawar Chamber of Small Trade and Industries (PCSTI), Mohammad Adnan Jalil has called for restraining various departments from unnecessary interference in affairs of Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :President Peshawar Chamber of Small Trade and Industries (PCSTI), Mohammad Adnan Jalil has called for restraining various departments from unnecessary interference in affairs of Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

In a statement issued here Monday, he also proposed restricting the role of Employees Social Security Institute (ESSI) and Labour Department and if possible then a limited/reasonable amount should be fixed for them.

Similarly, he said that SMEs falling under the purview Employees Old-Age Benefit Institute (EOBI) and Labour Department should be allowed to introduce their own Corporate Sector Responsibility (CSR) facilities including medical cards while the role of the government departments should be restricted.

He said that business community believes that national economy can be boosted through proper planning, digitalization and less documentation.

He stressed need for encouraging of electronic transactions, opening of new vistas and taking new moves to get economy free of corruption and kickbacks.