PCTB Asked To Set Timeline For Issuance Of NOCs To Private Publishers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:23 PM

PCTB asked to set timeline for issuance of NOCs to private publishers

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Wednesday instructed the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) to fix the final timeline for issuance of NOCs to private publishers for publishing the books under the Single National Curriculum

He was chairing the maiden meeting of the committee formed by the Punjab Chief Minister to resolve issues between Punjab Board of Curriculum and Textbooks (PCTB) and private publishing houses.

He was chairing the maiden meeting of the committee formed by the Punjab Chief Minister to resolve issues between Punjab Board of Curriculum and Textbooks (PCTB) and private publishing houses.

The minister further instructed that substantial required time should be ensured to the private publishing houses after setting the timeline so that they would be able to timely publish the books after getting NOCs.

The minister deferred the decisions of the MMC till hearing the concerns of the private publishing houses. The meeting also discussed the option of fixing the price for text books of private publishing houses by the PCTB subject to review of relevant laws.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun observed that the government's job was to improve the quality of government institutions and textbooks. The public had the option of choosing an expensive or inexpensive book based on the same material. The government agencies should ensure the publication of standard books so that students did not have to compromise on quality based on purchasing power.

Earlier, the MD PCTB Dr. Farooq Manzoor briefed the meeting that the Federal government decided to implement the same curriculum from Class I to V in educational institutions across the country, including public and private schools and madrassas.

Books of all subjects including Mathematics, English and Science would also be published in urdu for the implementation of single national curriculum from class I to V. For this purpose, 30 sample books for different subjects had also been introduced in the four provinces, he added. Further, the private publishing houses could publish textbooks as per Single National Curriculum after obtaining a NOC from the concerned provincial authorities, he added.

MD PCTB Dr. Farooq Manzoor informed the meeting that after the approval of Single National Curriculum by the provincial cabinet, Punjab Curriculum and notification was issued by Textbook for implementation and publication of single national curriculum. Further, the PCTB already publicized the advertisements of the expression of interest and registration of the private publishers for publishing the textbooks under single national curriculum. The drafts sent by the private publishing houses for the publishing of the books would be reviewed by the board and third parties and after the approval of the Ulema Board in accordance with the law, NOCs would be issued, he added.

The meeting was attended by Additional school Education, Additional Secretary Home, Coordinator of SNC Learning Alliance Schools Farah Masood, MD Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) Dr. Farooq Manzoor and concerned officers of the Finance department. Provincial Minister for School Education Murad Raas remained attached to the meeting through zoom link.

