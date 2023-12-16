Open Menu

P&D Board Chairman Reviews Lahore Zoo Renovation Project

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2023 | 09:09 PM

P&D board chairman reviews Lahore Zoo renovation project

Planning and Development Board Punjab Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Saturday that hologram 3D images of animals would be introduced with other improved facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Planning and Development board Punjab Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Saturday that hologram 3D images of animals would be introduced with other improved facilities.

During his visit to Lahore Zoo, he remarked, "Developed and prosperous Punjab is our destination."

Wildlife Department Director General Mubeen Illahi briefed the Chairman P&D Board about the renovation and construction work at Lahore Zoo.

The DG said, "We are working round the clock to restore the zoo." He outlined the key features of the zoo including the introduction of a variety of new species like parakeets, mona monkeys, Arabian Oryx, pumas etc., as well as improvements to the main entrance gate and animal cages. He added, "We are going to introduce hologram 3D images of animals for the first time in Pakistan."

Additionally, he mentioned, the zoo's food corner is being improved with plans to create Food Street, where visitors may enjoy meals in a pleasant setting.

Chairman P&D Board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said, "We are building a world-class zoo in Lahore and for its renovation and construction, we have contacted with international wildlife specialists for improved designs and facilities for animals as well as visitors.

"

He said, timely completion of the project is important but there would be no compromise on the quality of work. Chairman P &D underlined the importance of working together with all stakeholders and directed the administration to take all reasonable measures to ensure the health of animals and cleanliness of the cages and other places at zoo.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said, the Punjab government is going to establish a larger safari park in Lahore to meet growing population. The Chairman P&D Board examined the wildlife SOPs while touring numerous cages.

Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that a developed and prosperous Punjab is the destination of all of us therefore ongoing development projects across Punjab are being monitored on a daily basis so that these public welfare projects can be completed in time.

