P&D Board Chief Visits Safari Zoo, Ring Road Project
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Planning and Development board (P&D Board) Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visited Safari Zoo and Lahore Ring Road to review the ongoing development works here Saturday.
At Safari Park, Secretary Forest Mudassar Waheed Malik and DG Wildlife Mubin Elahi briefed the chairman about the Lahore Safari Zoo Project. They said that for the timely completion of the project, work continued 24 hours a week and within few days its main gate, parking, reception area, play area, camping area, special places for animals and other under-construction works would be completed.
P&D Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that a wide range of trees, such as bamboo, amaltas, and neem, should be planted to maintain the natural beauty of the park. He added that to maintain the natural beauty of the Safari Park, civil work should be kept to a minimum and the construction work should be completed by January 31 in any case. Sahoo said that the establishment of this modern safari zoo of its kind will provide citizens with the best entertainment facility.
Later, the P&D Board Chairman visited the Southern Loop of Lahore Ring Road (LRR) projects, and inspected the development work there.
He was updated on the LRR's progress by the FWO and Nespak team. While giving a briefing about the ongoing development projects, they informed him that all the relevant departments and contractors were trying hard to complete the Lahore Ring Road project by January 31.
On this occasion, the P&D Board chairman highlighted the importance of the LRR project and said that it would shorten travel times, reduce traffic, and offer a quicker and more comfortable way to travel around the city. He said that no compromise on quality was acceptable in the construction work. Nespak being consultant should ensure quality work on the project and keep the stakeholders informed by conducting timely compaction tests of the project so that quality work could be ensured, he added.
He instructed officers concerned to adhere to the deadlines while maintaining the highest possible quality standard in all development projects.
Later, he along with other officers visited the Ring Road under construction sites and checked the speed and quality of the work.
Recent Stories
ECP extends time for allotment of electoral symbols by 7:00 pm today
Ayub Park Cricket Ground to host its maiden women's match on Monday
Raid at PTI chief Gohar Khan’s residence conducted for proclaimed offenders: ..
PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s family attacked in Islamabad
Saudi Arabia announces commencement of operational activities for this year's Ha ..
This is the time to save the state, not politics, national interests should be t ..
Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%
Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan
PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats
ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024
More Stories From Business
-
PAJCCI Coordinator calls on Iranian Consul General to express grief over Kerman tragedy2 hours ago
-
Sartaj Aziz paid tribute for his meritorious diplomatic services, statesmanship3 hours ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.950 per tola4 hours ago
-
China's CPI down 0.3 pct in December 20235 hours ago
-
China to boost trade, economic cooperation with Africa5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 202410 hours ago
-
Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation19 hours ago
-
ICCI urges political parties to unveil their manifesto for economic revival19 hours ago
-
Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation21 hours ago
-
Collaborative efforts imperative to rehabilitate economy on strong footing: FCCI23 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 1.36 pc24 hours ago