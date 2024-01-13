P&D Board chief visits Safari Zoo, Ring Road project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Planning and Development board (P&D Board) Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visited Safari Zoo and Lahore Ring Road to review the ongoing development works here Saturday.

At Safari Park, Secretary Forest Mudassar Waheed Malik and DG Wildlife Mubin Elahi briefed the chairman about the Lahore Safari Zoo Project. They said that for the timely completion of the project, work continued 24 hours a week and within few days its main gate, parking, reception area, play area, camping area, special places for animals and other under-construction works would be completed.

P&D Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that a wide range of trees, such as bamboo, amaltas, and neem, should be planted to maintain the natural beauty of the park. He added that to maintain the natural beauty of the Safari Park, civil work should be kept to a minimum and the construction work should be completed by January 31 in any case. Sahoo said that the establishment of this modern safari zoo of its kind will provide citizens with the best entertainment facility.

Later, the P&D Board Chairman visited the Southern Loop of Lahore Ring Road (LRR) projects, and inspected the development work there.

He was updated on the LRR's progress by the FWO and Nespak team. While giving a briefing about the ongoing development projects, they informed him that all the relevant departments and contractors were trying hard to complete the Lahore Ring Road project by January 31.

On this occasion, the P&D Board chairman highlighted the importance of the LRR project and said that it would shorten travel times, reduce traffic, and offer a quicker and more comfortable way to travel around the city. He said that no compromise on quality was acceptable in the construction work. Nespak being consultant should ensure quality work on the project and keep the stakeholders informed by conducting timely compaction tests of the project so that quality work could be ensured, he added.

He instructed officers concerned to adhere to the deadlines while maintaining the highest possible quality standard in all development projects.

Later, he along with other officers visited the Ring Road under construction sites and checked the speed and quality of the work.