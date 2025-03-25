Open Menu

P&D Board Conducts Training Workshops

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 10:24 PM

P&D Board conducts training workshops

Planning and Development Board, Punjab (P&D Board) is conducting training workshops on aligning development budgeting with SDGs ahead of ADP formulation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Planning and Development Board, Punjab (P&D Board) is conducting training workshops on aligning development budgeting with SDGs ahead of ADP formulation.

The P&D board in collaboration with Punjab SDGs Support Unit and Punjab Resource Management & Policy Unit, continued its series of consultative workshops to integrate Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into the province’s planning and budgeting processes. The training sessions are designed to enhance awareness and facilitate policy dialogue among provincial line departments ahead of the formulation of the Annual Development Program (ADP).

On the second day of the workshops here Tuesday, the focus remained on aligning development projects and schemes in the Production & Service and Infrastructure sectors with the SDGs.

Member (Health) Shafaat Ali inaugurated the session and emphasized the need for a whole-of-government approach to policy integration and institutional resilience to accelerate progress toward achieving the SDGs.

The session brought together senior government officers and the ADP formulation team from provincial departments. Discussions centered on integrating SDG priorities into planning, budgeting, and policy frameworks, along with smart monitoring and performance evaluation of development projects against SDG targets and indicators.

Participants were also briefed on global and domestic SDG dashboards to assess progress at both the national and subnational levels.

In concluding remarks, Chief Economist P&D Board, Masood Anwar, stated that this series of sessions will help various sectors align their development schemes with SDG targets. He stressed the importance of continued collaboration and strategic planning to ensure meaningful and sustainable outcomes.

Notable attendees included Director PCSW (Women Development Department) Waheed Iqbal, Additional Secretary Mines & Minerals Naeem Ullah Bhatti, Additional Secretary L&DD Usman Tahir, Additional Secretary Transport Nadia Shafiq, Director M&M Ejaz Hadayat, Deputy Secretary Finance Laraib Aslam, and other officers from relevant departments.

The workshop underscored the importance of integrating the SDGs into sectoral planning and budgeting to address Punjab’s social, economic, and environmental challenges effectively. By designing and piloting innovative program portfolios for SDG investments, the government aims to accelerate inclusive, resilient, and sustainable development, ensuring that Punjab remains on track to achieve the targets set under Agenda 2030.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage

Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage

2 minutes ago
 Debt relief for developing nations must top agenda ..

Debt relief for developing nations must top agenda of forthcoming financing, dev ..

2 minutes ago
 Tech Progress Bolsters Energy Security

Tech Progress Bolsters Energy Security

2 minutes ago
 Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue

Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue

2 minutes ago
 Sanaullah, Hawkins discuss bilateral relations

Sanaullah, Hawkins discuss bilateral relations

9 minutes ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor

Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor

9 minutes ago
Quaid-e-Azam Academy organizes seminar on Pakistan ..

Quaid-e-Azam Academy organizes seminar on Pakistan Resolution

9 minutes ago
 Policeman killed in SWA firing incident

Policeman killed in SWA firing incident

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to give ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to give 1000 free tractors to farmers ..

18 minutes ago
 54,558 pay orders distributed in Attock district u ..

54,558 pay orders distributed in Attock district under Nigahban Ramazan program

2 minutes ago
 Shizra Mansab urges increased women's participatio ..

Shizra Mansab urges increased women's participation in leadership

2 minutes ago
 KP CM decides to develop 10-year strategy for publ ..

KP CM decides to develop 10-year strategy for public sector Universities

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business