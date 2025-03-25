P&D Board Conducts Training Workshops
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 10:24 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Planning and Development Board, Punjab (P&D Board) is conducting training workshops on aligning development budgeting with SDGs ahead of ADP formulation.
The P&D board in collaboration with Punjab SDGs Support Unit and Punjab Resource Management & Policy Unit, continued its series of consultative workshops to integrate Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into the province’s planning and budgeting processes. The training sessions are designed to enhance awareness and facilitate policy dialogue among provincial line departments ahead of the formulation of the Annual Development Program (ADP).
On the second day of the workshops here Tuesday, the focus remained on aligning development projects and schemes in the Production & Service and Infrastructure sectors with the SDGs.
Member (Health) Shafaat Ali inaugurated the session and emphasized the need for a whole-of-government approach to policy integration and institutional resilience to accelerate progress toward achieving the SDGs.
The session brought together senior government officers and the ADP formulation team from provincial departments. Discussions centered on integrating SDG priorities into planning, budgeting, and policy frameworks, along with smart monitoring and performance evaluation of development projects against SDG targets and indicators.
Participants were also briefed on global and domestic SDG dashboards to assess progress at both the national and subnational levels.
In concluding remarks, Chief Economist P&D Board, Masood Anwar, stated that this series of sessions will help various sectors align their development schemes with SDG targets. He stressed the importance of continued collaboration and strategic planning to ensure meaningful and sustainable outcomes.
Notable attendees included Director PCSW (Women Development Department) Waheed Iqbal, Additional Secretary Mines & Minerals Naeem Ullah Bhatti, Additional Secretary L&DD Usman Tahir, Additional Secretary Transport Nadia Shafiq, Director M&M Ejaz Hadayat, Deputy Secretary Finance Laraib Aslam, and other officers from relevant departments.
The workshop underscored the importance of integrating the SDGs into sectoral planning and budgeting to address Punjab’s social, economic, and environmental challenges effectively. By designing and piloting innovative program portfolios for SDG investments, the government aims to accelerate inclusive, resilient, and sustainable development, ensuring that Punjab remains on track to achieve the targets set under Agenda 2030.
