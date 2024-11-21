P&D Board launches innovative Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Strategy

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Planning and Development board Punjab (P&D Board) has launched the innovative Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Strategy (MSNS) for the period 2024-2030, aimed at addressing the severe malnutrition challenges in the province.

At the ceremony held here Thursday, the P&D Board Member Health, Nutrition & Population Shafaat Ali highlighted that the Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Coordination (MSNC) is playing a crucial role in ensuring effective coordination, providing technical assistance, and monitoring the progress of nutrition interventions across the province.

He emphasised that the MSNC collaborates closely with a wide range of sectors including Health, education, Population, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Agriculture, Fisheries, Livestock, food Security, and Social Protection, to ensure a comprehensive approach to tackling malnutrition.

Chief Nutrition UNICEF Pakistan Anteneh Girma Minas discussed how the MSNC continues to lead efforts in facilitating collaboration with the GoP. He stressed that the strategy ensures alignment across various sectors and provides essential oversight to maximize the impact of nutrition-related programs. Deputy Country Representative Programmes UNICEF Ms. Sharmeela Rasool, underscored the importance of the strategy in driving long-term improvements in nutrition and stressed its potential for significantly reducing malnutrition rates across the province.

Representatives from various government departments, including Health, Education, and Agriculture, as well as other key stakeholders, attended the ceremony.