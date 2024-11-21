P&D Board Launches Innovative Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Strategy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Planning and Development board Punjab (P&D Board) has launched the innovative Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Strategy (MSNS) for the period 2024-2030, aimed at addressing the severe malnutrition challenges in the province.
At the ceremony held here Thursday, the P&D Board Member Health, Nutrition & Population Shafaat Ali highlighted that the Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Coordination (MSNC) is playing a crucial role in ensuring effective coordination, providing technical assistance, and monitoring the progress of nutrition interventions across the province.
He emphasised that the MSNC collaborates closely with a wide range of sectors including Health, education, Population, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Agriculture, Fisheries, Livestock, food Security, and Social Protection, to ensure a comprehensive approach to tackling malnutrition.
Chief Nutrition UNICEF Pakistan Anteneh Girma Minas discussed how the MSNC continues to lead efforts in facilitating collaboration with the GoP. He stressed that the strategy ensures alignment across various sectors and provides essential oversight to maximize the impact of nutrition-related programs. Deputy Country Representative Programmes UNICEF Ms. Sharmeela Rasool, underscored the importance of the strategy in driving long-term improvements in nutrition and stressed its potential for significantly reducing malnutrition rates across the province.
Representatives from various government departments, including Health, Education, and Agriculture, as well as other key stakeholders, attended the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan, Oman discuss collaboration in IT, telecom sectors42 minutes ago
-
LCCI, ANF organise seminar on 'Guidelines for Precursor Control'42 minutes ago
-
Cutlery exports increase 14.41% to $21.386 mln in four months2 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase further by Rs.3,700 per tola2 hours ago
-
Secretary Energy KP assures redressal of employees’ issues2 hours ago
-
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins “Best Pavilion” award at Global Sourcing Expo4 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins “Best Pavilion” award at Global Sourcing Expo4 hours ago
-
Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister meets Rana Tanveer Hussain4 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago
-
China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Thursday6 hours ago