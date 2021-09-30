P&D board meeting reviews Punjab development schemes status

Punjab Planning and Development Board P&D) Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal chaired a review meeting of Punjab government's Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2021-22 here at P&D Complex on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Planning and Development board P&D) Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal chaired a review meeting of Punjab government's Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2021-22 here at P&D Complex on Thursday.

The meeting focused on reviewing the portfolio of Punjab's development schemes and status of ADP 2021-22 regarding allocated budget, releases, and utilisation.

The chair reviewed the development profile of Punjab and pushed up the departments to continue with keen and focused efforts in their respective sectors to make sure proper utilisation of the public funds.

Secretary P&D Mujhahid Sherdil briefed the meeting that against 4,676 unapproved schemes at the beginning of the current Financial Year (FY), 4,276 schemes had been approved. The budget allocated for ADP was Rs 560 billion whereas releases at the spending level stood at Rs 188 billion. Division and department wise approval status of schemes was also discussed in detail.