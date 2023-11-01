Open Menu

P&D Board Reviews Foreign Funded Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2023 | 10:10 PM

P&D Board reviews foreign funded projects

Planning and Development (P&D) Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahu presided over the review meeting of foreign funded projects here Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Planning and Development (P&D) Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahu presided over the review meeting of foreign funded projects here Wednesday.

Secretary P&D Muzaffar Khan Syal, project directors of foreign funded projects and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

The board reviewed in detail the projects funded by World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other development partners.

On this occasion, Iftikhar Ali Sahu said that all resources should be utilized for the timely completion of foreign funded projects and keeping the timeline in mind, the speed of work on the projects should be accelerated.

He said that there should be no compromise on merit and transparency in projects.

He added that the project directors should identify the obstacles in the timely completion of the projects so that these could be removed with timely measures. He said that at present, all stakeholders are on the same page for timely completion of these projects. And it is the responsibility of the heads of all institutions to complete these foreign funded projects on time. He said that the P&D should be kept informed of the progress on these projects on daily basis so that these projects can be completed with timely measures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Progress Same Asian Development Bank All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir ..

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir calls on political, military ..

2 minutes ago
 Visa, in partnership with HBL, launches Global “ ..

Visa, in partnership with HBL, launches Global “She’s Next” program

4 minutes ago
 Police foils bid to smuggle gutka in water tanker

Police foils bid to smuggle gutka in water tanker

6 minutes ago
 Police hands over recovered stolen mobile phones t ..

Police hands over recovered stolen mobile phones to owners

7 minutes ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan Govt to ink MoU with GIMS for provisio ..

Balochistan Govt to ink MoU with GIMS for provision of high-quality treatment to ..

4 minutes ago
General elections to be held in January: Khwaja As ..

General elections to be held in January: Khwaja Asif

7 minutes ago
 PM invites Rwanda to open diplomatic mission in Is ..

PM invites Rwanda to open diplomatic mission in Islamabad for closer African tie ..

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Terminal A ush ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Terminal A ushers major milestone for UAE’ ..

45 minutes ago
 Govt to launch crackdown against fake CNIC holders ..

Govt to launch crackdown against fake CNIC holders: Caretaker Minister for Inter ..

24 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi welcomes first cruise liner commencing 2 ..

Abu Dhabi welcomes first cruise liner commencing 2023-2024 cruise season

59 minutes ago
 Alef Education highlights role of AI, climate educ ..

Alef Education highlights role of AI, climate education at GESS Dubai

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Business