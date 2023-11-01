P&D Board reviews foreign funded projects

(@FahadShabbir)

Planning and Development (P&D) Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahu presided over the review meeting of foreign funded projects here Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Planning and Development (P&D) Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahu presided over the review meeting of foreign funded projects here Wednesday.

Secretary P&D Muzaffar Khan Syal, project directors of foreign funded projects and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

The board reviewed in detail the projects funded by World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other development partners.

On this occasion, Iftikhar Ali Sahu said that all resources should be utilized for the timely completion of foreign funded projects and keeping the timeline in mind, the speed of work on the projects should be accelerated.

He said that there should be no compromise on merit and transparency in projects.

He added that the project directors should identify the obstacles in the timely completion of the projects so that these could be removed with timely measures. He said that at present, all stakeholders are on the same page for timely completion of these projects. And it is the responsibility of the heads of all institutions to complete these foreign funded projects on time. He said that the P&D should be kept informed of the progress on these projects on daily basis so that these projects can be completed with timely measures.