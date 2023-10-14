P&D chairman visits under-construction projects

Planning and Development (P&D) Board Punjab Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo paid a surprise visit to the controlled access corridor from Saggian interchange to Babu Sabu interchange, the development of an access controlled corridor facility from Niazi interchange to Saggian interchange, Lahore (Package-1) and the giant project Shahdara flyover here Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Planning and Development (P&D) board Punjab Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo paid a surprise visit to the controlled access corridor from Saggian interchange to Babu Sabu interchange, the development of an access controlled corridor facility from Niazi interchange to Saggian interchange, Lahore (Package-1) and the giant project Shahdara flyover here Saturday.

According to P&D spokesman, Lahore Divisional Commissioner and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randawa briefed the P&D Board chairman about the progress on these projects.

He said that these two are most important projects of the government, and "we are working day and night to accomplish these projects on time".

Iftikhar Sahoo said that these milestone projects represent a major step forward for Punjab's development; therefore, he was stressing importance of timely completion of these projects to ensure effective traffic management not only in Shahdara area but also the entire city. He directed the authorities concerned to complete link roads of these projects also as per time line. DG (M&E) Aftab Ahmad and the team of NESPAK were also present.