ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Petroleum Division (PD) on Wednesday explained the role of Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) in inspection of the CNG related equipment installed in automobiles.

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) (Production and Marketing) Rules, 1992 were made to regulate the CNG for use in automobiles and "the statutory role of HDIP is prescribed in the Standard Code of Practice appended with CNG Rules, 1992," the PD said in a news release.

Under the rules, it said the HDIP was responsible for the testing of CNG vehicle cylinder after interval of five years "on advice of regulator or will of the vehicle owner.

" The institute was also mandated to approve "CNG Control equipment design, installation either as kit or component and cylinder, besides training of authorized person for CNG conversion."The PD said the HDIP was performing its statutory function in the light of CNG Rules 1992 and had already established CNG Testing Laboratories in major cities of Pakistan to facilitate the common user of CNG as vehicle fuel.

"However, the said Rules do not empower the HDIP to force CNG vehicle owner to retest the CNG vehicle cylinder and certification of CNG vehicle from authorized persons," it said.