P&D reviews Punjab ADP implementation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :A review meeting on Punjab Government's Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2021-22, chaired by the Chairman P&D board Abdullah Khan Sumbal was held at Planning and Development Department, Lahore on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on reviewing Punjab's development profile and in particular the status of ADP 2021-22 in perspective of allocated budget, releases and utilization.

The P&D Chairman urged the departments to continue with focused efforts in their sectors to ensure proper utilization of public funds.

P&D Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, briefed that against 4,688 un-approved schemes at the beginning of the Financial Year, 4,126 (92 percent) schemes had been approved. The budget allocated for ADP was Rs 560 billion, whereas, releases at spending level stood at Rs 118 billion. It was also briefed that Rs 153 billion had been released by Finance Department. Division and department wise approval statuses of schemes were also discussed in detail.

The Chair was briefed that as instructed by Chief Secretary Punjab in the last review, all administrative departments and Finance Department needed to ensure immediate placement of released funds at the spending level after removing all impediments.

It was also instructed by Chairman P&D Board that slow placement of funds at the spending level and utilization of funds must be accelerated. To ensure fast track implementation of ADP 2021-22, the guidelines and timeliness notified by the CM Punjab should be followed in letter and spirit.

For implementation of the above cited guidelines, robust quality control mechanism needed to be put in place by the administrative departments to ensure quality work as desired by the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, he added. The bottlenecks in the implementation of ADP must be pointed out in precise terms and indicated to the P&D Board or the concerned quarters for redress.

Chairman P&D Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal mentioned that the Punjab Government, following the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, was working assiduously to ensure that the utilization was result-oriented. The timeline had been indicated by Chief Minister must be followed and development received at all levels must be conducted consistently by all concerned secretaries, said Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries, members of the P&D Board and other seniorofficers of departments concerned.