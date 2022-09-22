UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 02:30 PM

P&D reviews Punjab's ADP utilization status

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Planning and Development board (P&D) Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal chaired the first review meeting on Annual Development Programme 2022-23 (ADP) here at P&D Complex on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed Punjab's development profile and status of the ADP 2022-23 in perspective of allocated budget, releases, and its utilization.

P&D Board Secretary Sohail Anwar briefed the meeting about the current portfolio status. Matters pertaining to approval of new schemes and progress of ongoing schemes across the province were also discussed.

The chair was informed that against 4,992 schemes, 4,377 schemes had been approved and against a total allocated development budget of Rs 685 billion, Rs 45 billion remained at spending level.

The P&D Board chairman directed that guidelines and timelines should be followed in letter and spirit to ensure fast track implementation of the ADP 2022-23. "For this purpose, a proactive approach is required to start implementation of the ADP with a robust monitoring mechanism at all levels," he said, asserting that for implementation of the guidelines, robust quality control mechanism to be put in place by administrative departments to ensure quality work.

Abdullah Khan Sumbal said the government would be focusing on streamlining the procedures to fast track the implementation. He also directed the officers concerned to accelerate the pace of utilization of funds and the finance department to ensure immediate placement of released funds at the spending level after removing all impediments.

The chair also directed the departments to prepare a monthly utilization plan for the second quarter of the CFY (current financial year) and forward it to the P&D Board. The members of P&D Board were also given direction to monitor utilization plans fortnightly to achieve the goals.

The meeting was attended by secretaries and other senior officers of the departments concerned.

