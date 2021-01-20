PD turns down distorted facts narrated by Miftah in article 'The LNG Story'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Petroleum Division (PD) on Wednesday turned down the distorted facts narrated by former minister Dr Miftah Ismail in his article 'The LNG Story' appearing in a daily about LNG terminals and its procurement.

In a rejoinder to the article, the PD said the ex-minister while comparing the spot price with the term price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) stated that a 5-year bid for one cargo was used to set the price for the Qatar contract.

The PD said; "Anybody who has familiarity with the financial/ commodity markets knows this is wrong, since the two price determinants are volume and term. Therefore, the price of a 60-cargo deal over 5 years should not be used for a 900-cargo deal over 15 years." Despite knowing the fact that the LNG market was going to be flooded with new LNG supplies after 2017-2018, the previous government still chose to enter into a 15-year agreement, it added.

Furthermore, the PD said Miftah Ismail's claim about merchant LNG terminals was also incorrect. "The truth is that private entrants have been trying to set up a private LNG terminal on a merchant model since 2010. ExxonMobil announced setting up a terminal in Feb 2017 and pulled out of the project in October 2017 because unlike oil business, sufficient volume of confirmed gas customers is required to underpin the investment which was not forthcoming." The PD said it was also a known fact that the previous government had set up LNG terminals at fixed payment (take or pay method) at around $0.53 million per day, thereby taking the entire financial risk.Since the previous government had declared the LNG as petrol, and the price of LNG remained ring-fenced as a consequence, there were quite a few months when spot LNG was not required at all, the PD said.

"Ordering LNG without confirmed demand creates huge financial losses." Moreover, the article accused the current government for not buying cheaper LNG in summer. The PD said; "Without storage, the cheaper LNG could not have been stored." The former minister, it said, knew the fact that the longer lead time for procurement of spot cargo never guaranteed a better price. "The cheapest cargo ($2.23/mmbtu) ever procured by Pakistan had 39 days between bid opening and cargo delivery, whereas the most expensive cargo ($10.27/mmbtu) ever procured had 71 days between bid opening and cargo delivery." Although, the PD said, there was never a fair comparison between spot price and long-term price, but" Pakistan had procured 52 spot cargoes during 2017 to 2020 at an average slope of 11.9063%, whereas 15-year G2G slope is 13.37%." The PD said Dr Miftah also presented an 'entirely misleading' narrative that India had already purchased all of its spot cargoes well before the winter season.

The truth is that due to Japan's spree buying of spot cargoes, "many Indian buyers have also faced the same situation as of Pakistan, as reported by S&P Global on January 13, 2021." Despite these market conditions, the PD said, the government managed to meet the requirement of LNG in December 2020 and January, 2021 at lowest prices of any winter period in Pakistan.

Lastly, contrary to the facts, Dr Miftah stated that this government produced more electricity on furnace oil instead of LNG.

"The truth is that only 3.6% & 5% power was generated by RFO [Residual Furnace Oil] in 2020 & 2019 respectively, whereas the former government produced 28% electricity on RFO in 2017," the PD said.