PDWD approves 3 development schemes

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved three development schemes of School Education, Urban Development, and Local Govt with an estimated cost of Rs 12,094.905 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved three development schemes of school education, Urban Development, and Local Govt with an estimated cost of Rs 12,094.905 million.

These schemes were approved in the 12th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current financial year 2023-24, presided over by Chairman P&D board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, here on Friday.

The approved schemes are included: Establishment of Cadet College Multan at the cost of Rs 1911.

145 million, Construction of Distribution Centre Rehabilitation of old Jhal Khanuana Water Treatment Plant (JICA grant-in-Aid) Phase-I Faisalabad at the cost of Rs 7751.300 million and Construction of Waste Water Treatment Plant(WWTP) in North Zone Sahiwal (Revised) at the cost of Rs 2432.460 million.

Secretary P&D Board Nadir Chattha, Members of the P&D Board, provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.