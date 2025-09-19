PDWP Approves 1 Development Scheme, 3 Position Papers Worth Rs. 3b
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 31st meeting of current financial year here Friday approved one development scheme and three position papers amounting to Rs. 3 billion in the Environment, Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries (FW&F) and Tourism sectors with cumulative estimated cost of Rs 3 billion.
Chaired by P&D Board Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf, the forum approved the following scheme and position papers:
1. Establishment of Environment Protection Force in 10 Zones of Punjab at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,948 million.
2. Digital Enumeration of Linear Plantations in Punjab (Position Paper for Creation of Posts).
3. Strengthening of PM&E Wing of the Forest Department (Position Paper for Creation of Posts and Procurement of Vehicles).
4. Establishment of a Program Management Unit for Planning, Designing, and Implementation of the Tourism Promotion and business Development Plan including IT interventions (Position Paper for Creation of Posts and Procurement of Vehicles).
The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, the board members and other senior officers.
