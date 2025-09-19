Open Menu

PDWP Approves 1 Development Scheme, 3 Position Papers Worth Rs. 3b

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 08:40 PM

PDWP approves 1 development scheme, 3 position papers worth Rs. 3b

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 31st meeting of current financial year here Friday approved one development scheme and three position papers amounting to Rs. 3 billion in the Environment, Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries (FW&F) and Tourism sectors with cumulative estimated cost of Rs 3 billion.

Chaired by P&D Board Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf, the forum approved the following scheme and position papers:

1. Establishment of Environment Protection Force in 10 Zones of Punjab at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,948 million.

2. Digital Enumeration of Linear Plantations in Punjab (Position Paper for Creation of Posts).

3. Strengthening of PM&E Wing of the Forest Department (Position Paper for Creation of Posts and Procurement of Vehicles).

4. Establishment of a Program Management Unit for Planning, Designing, and Implementation of the Tourism Promotion and business Development Plan including IT interventions (Position Paper for Creation of Posts and Procurement of Vehicles).

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, the board members and other senior officers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National R ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..

15 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards

45 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

2 hours ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

2 hours ago
flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

2 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

3 hours ago
 UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

3 hours ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

3 hours ago
 Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates cre ..

Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience

3 hours ago
 MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournamen ..

MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business