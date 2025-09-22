PDWP approves 20 development schemes worth Rs. 96b

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The 32nd meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 32nd meeting of current fiscal year, here Monday, approved 20 development schemes amounting to Rs. 96 billion in the Public Buildings, Local Government, and SHC&ME sectors.

Chaired by Chairman P&D Board, Dr. Naeem Rauf, the forum approved the following schemes:

1. Construction of New Courts Blocks at the site of the old Administration Block at Lahore High Court, Lahore (Revised) at the estimated cost of Rs. 6,726.693 million.

2. Construction of Bachelor Accommodation and Judicial Rest House at Dharampura, District Lahore (Revised) at the estimated cost of Rs. 3,876.651 million.

3. Allied Facilities and Parking Management System at MPA Hostel, Phase-II, Lahore at the estimated cost of Rs. 1,143.746 million.

4. Establishment/Construction of General Bus Stand, Sialkot at the estimated cost of Rs. 700 million.

5. Identification/Establishment of 2 Nos. Landfill Sites in Punjab at the estimated cost of Rs.

4,351.45 million.

6. Punjab Development Program (Multiple Schemes: Improvement of Sewerage, Stormwater Drainage System, Street Pavements, and Allied Infrastructure) in the following cities: Bhera, District Sargodha,MC Jalalpur Jattan, District Gujrat,Jauharabad, District Khushab,Khuddian City, District Kasur, Kot Abdul Malik City, District Sheikhupura, Lalamusa City, District Gujrat, Mianwali City, District Mianwali, Phalia City, District Mandi Bahauddin, Phool Nagar City, District Kasur, Pindi Bhattian, District Hafizabad, Sahiwal City, Sambrial City, District Sialkot, District Nankana Sahib, Sillanwali City, District Sargodha at the estimated cost of Rs. 73 billion.

7. Extension of Child Health Care Facilities in Southern Punjab and Hospital & Extension of Pediatric Sub-Specialties Services at the Children’s Hospital, Multan at the estimated cost of Rs. 6,470.090 million.

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, the board members and other senior officers.