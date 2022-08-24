UrduPoint.com

PDWP Approves 21 Development Schemes Of Road Sector

Published August 24, 2022

PDWP approves 21 development schemes of road sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved 21 development schemes of road sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 27,541.59 million while one scheme of regional planning sector approved with an estimated cost of Rs. 1,732.386 million.

These schemes were approved in the 5th PDWP of current fiscal year 2022-23 here at P&D Complex under the chairmanship of Chairman Planning and Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The cleared development schemes included Rehabilitation of road from Mari Qasim Shah to Dera Bakha (Northern Bypass) Length 7.90 Km, District Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs. 412.439 million, Rehabilitation of Metalled Road from N-5 Ahmedpur East Road to Old Bypass Length 4.88 Km, District Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs. 475.981 million, Rehabilitation of Metalled Road from Qaimpur to Head islam Tehsil Hasilpur Length: 21.00 Km, District Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs. 1,165.788 million, Rehabilitation / Reconstruction / Carpeting of Metalled Road from Rahim Yar Khan (Noor-e-Wali Railway Crossing) to Sadiq Abad (Fire Brigade Office Chowk) Length 20.25 Km at the cost of Rs. 1,006.546 million, Rehabilitation / Reconstruction of Metalled Road from Khanpur to Nawankot via Azim Shah, Length 19.00 Km, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs. 983.751 million, Rehabilitation / Reconstruction of Shahi Road from Feroza to Khanpur Length 11.25 Km, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs. 598.528 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement of Metalled Road from Rangpur Chowk Munda Road (Different Reaches), Length 32.00 km District Muzaffargarh at the cost of Rs. 1,393.731 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement of Metalled Road from Muzaffargarh Sinawan Road Length 36.00 km (Reach from km No.19.80 to 36.00 = Length 16.20 km) District Muzaffargarh at the cost of Rs. 822.593 million, Rehablitation / Improvement of Road from Pull 114-10/R to Pull 132/10-R, Length = 15.50 Km, Tehsil Jahanian District Khanewal at the cost of Rs. 588.982 million, Construction of Dual Carriageway Road from M-3 Motorway Samundri Interchange To Samundri City (L=9.50), District Faisalabad at the cost of Rs. 1,665.865 million, Rehabilitation of Faisalabad - Satiana Road from By-Pass upto Tandlianwala (Phase-I: Km No.13.93 to 34.54, Length = 20.61 Km, District Faisalabad (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 572.371 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement of Roads from MC Limits Upto Ring Road Faisalabad (Road Work) Length 22.

67 Km; (A) Faisalabad Jaranwala Road, Length 3.62 Km; (B) Faisalabad Satiana Road, Length 7.54 Km; (C) Faisalabad Jhang Road, Length 7.10 Km, (D) Faisalabad Sammundri Road, Length 3.36 Km (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,222.315 million, Construction of Ring Road City Sheikhupura from Sharaqpur Road to Hiran Minar Interchange M-2 via old Jandiala Road to Ghazi Minara Sheikhupura-Sargodha Road, Tehsil Sheikhupura, Length 12.50 Km (Phase-I: Length 7.15 Km) (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 581.780 million, Widening / Improvement of road from Khushab to Sandral, Rajar road and Ahmad Abad Motorway interchange, (Reach Km No.0.00 to 24.00), Length 24.00 Km in District Khushab. (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 527.409 million, Rehabilitation of Gujrat Sargodha Road (Section Gujrat City to Mungowal) Length=18.00 Km District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 994.393 million, Rehabilitation of Road from Head Ali Baig Sarai Alamgir, Mandi Bahauddin Road (Section Head Ali Baig to Sarai Alamgir) Length=18.65 Km, District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 692.654 million, Rehabilitation of Gujrat-Dinga Road (Section Sadoke to Matwanwala) Length=13.50 Km, District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 628.999 million, Rehabilitation of Road from Mungowal to Dinga, Length=22.67 Km in District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 753.979 million, Rehabilitation of Road from Kotla Arab Ali Khan (Bhinder Bridge) to Dilawarpur, Length=10.00 Tehsil Kharian, District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 645.632 million, Construction of dual carriageway from old GT Road Gujrat to Lakhanwal, Length=29 Km, District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 9921.268 million, Construction of Flyover on Gujrat Bypass (N-5) to Link Industrial Area-II i/c Link Rawalpindi Side & additional bridges on Bhimber Nullah & UJC for dual carriageway in District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 1886.586 million and sent to Provincial Cabinet for its final approval while Institutional Strengthening of P&D Board and Capacity Building of Public Sector Employees approved at the cost of Rs. 1,732.386 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

