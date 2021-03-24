UrduPoint.com
PDWP Approves 23 Development Schemes For PSDP

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

PDWP approves 23 development schemes for PSDP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved 23 development schemes of roads with an estimated cost of Rs1,72,514.599 million and proposed to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for inclusion in up-coming budget.

These schemes were approved in the 30th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over by Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal. All members of the board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coordination), Assistant Chief (Coordination) and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included as Dualization of Vehari – Abdul Hakim Road District Vehari / Khanewal (Length 72.58 km) at the cost of Rs 10,634.461 million, Dualization of Road from Karam Dad Qureshi (N-70) to Layyah District Muzaffargarh / Layyah (Length 147.00 km) at the cost of Rs 28,576.490 million, Dualization of Road from Lahore Sargodha Khushab Mianwali Road (Reach km no. 206.94 to 267.37) – District Khushab at the cost of Rs 10,863.294 million, Dualization of Road from Sial Morr Interchange (M-2) to District boundary Sargodha – District Sargodha (Length 89.79 km) at the cost of Rs 19,984.143 million and other 19 road schemes are approved and proposed to the PSDP.

