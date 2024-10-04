Open Menu

PDWP Approves 4 Development Schemes Worth Rs8b

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 08:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Chairman P&D board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan chaired the 36th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for FY 2024-25, in which four development schemes amounting to Rs8507.142 million were approved.

The approved schemes are:

1) Construction of road from Bostal Mor at Expressway to RMK at Brewery including Link to Lawrance College length 44.20 km Tehsil Murree, RWP at the cost of Rs 1077.174 million.

2) Rehabilitation of Road from Raiwind to Pattoki, Length 44.

20 km District Kasur at the cost of Rs 2183.788 million.

3) Rehabilitation of Chunian to Khuddian road Length 28.00 Km in District Kasur at the cost of Rs 1322.190 million.

4) Construction of Flyover at Nadirabad Phatak to Industrial Estate Multan at the cost of Rs 3923.990 million

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members P&DB and other senior officials.

