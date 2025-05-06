PDWP Approves 5 Development Schemes Worth Rs 13.37b
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025
Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 78th meeting of current fiscal year, here Tuesday approved five development schemes totaling Rs 13.37 billion.
The approved schemes are as follows
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 78th meeting of current fiscal year, here Tuesday approved five development schemes totaling Rs 13.37 billion.
The approved schemes are as follows:
1. Development of Urban Bus Depots and Allied Infrastructure in Faisalabad at an estimated cost of Rs 4,852.120 million
2. Development of Urban Bus Depots and Allied Infrastructure in Bahawalpur at an estimated cost of Rs 1,445.002 million
3. Rehabilitation of That Pail Road from Km No.
167 to 172 & from Km No.193 to 228, District Talagang at an estimated cost of Rs 2,139.305 million
4. Construction of Flyover at Khawaja Corporation at Adyala Road, District Rawalpindi at an estimated cost of Rs 3,736.927 million
5. Rainwater Harvesting Project for Murree District at an estimated cost of Rs 1,193.025 million.
The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, the board members and other senior officers.
