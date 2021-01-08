UrduPoint.com
PDWP Approves 5 Developmental Schemes

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

PDWP approves 5 developmental schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 4.592 billion.

The schemes were approved in the 19th PDWP meeting of the fiscal year 2020-21, chaired by Planning & Development board Chairman Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh. All P&D Board members, relevant provincial secretaries, Senior Chief (Coordination) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief (Coordination) Shahid Idrees and other representatives of departments concerned also attended the meeting, according to the Punjab P&D Department's spokesperson here on Friday.

She said that the approved development schemes included construction of dual carriageway from Faisalabad Dry Port to Sahianwala via Chak Jhumra (19.

27-km), district Faisalabad (revised) at the cost of Rs 1,138.488 million; feasibility study for mega water supply scheme for city Ahmadpur East, district Bahawalpur (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 12.383 million; construction of spur Lalu Daira Shah, district Dera Ghazi Khan, at the cost of Rs 1,106.719 million; feasibility study for remodeling of BRBD link canal to meet shortage in Lahore & Kasur division (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 118.006 million and Land Records Services at Qanungoi level (revised) at the cost of Rs 2,216.691 million.

