PDWP Approves 5 Developmental Schemes
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 07:35 PM
The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 41st meeting of the fiscal year 2024-25, Wednesday approved five development schemes amounting to Rs 12.042 billion
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 41st meeting of the fiscal year 2024-25, Wednesday approved five development schemes amounting to Rs 12.042 billion.
Chaired by P&D board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:
1. Central Punjab Non-Formal education Project at a cost of Rs 3,256.401 million
2. South Punjab Non-Formal Education Project at a cost of Rs 5,153.816 million.
3. North Punjab Non-Formal Education Project at a cost of Rs 3,603.508 million.
4. Feasibility Study for the Construction of a Sky Walk Glass Bridge at Murree (PC-II) at a cost of Rs 13.240 million.
5. Preparation of Dossiers for Tentative World Heritage Sites of Harappa and Hiran Minar at a cost of Rs 15.300 million.
The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board and other senior officials.
