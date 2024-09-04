Open Menu

PDWP Approves 6 Development Schemes Worth Rs 14.383b

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 24th meeting of current financial year here on Wednesday, approved six development schemes worth Rs 14.383 billion.

Presided over by P&D board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:

Provision of wheelchairs, prosthetics, hearing aids, and other assistive devices for PWDs, costing Rs 1,000 million

Chief Minister Population Management and Family Planning Program, costing Rs 1,000 million

Improvement of Jhang-Toba Tek Singh road from Shakarganj Sugar Mill to Toba Tek Singh Motorway Interchange, Length: 24.

00 km, Districts Jhang and Toba Tek Singh, costing Rs 999.726 million

Rehabilitation of Jhang-Bhakkar Road from Mallu More to Bharairhi, KM No. 231.00 to 272.00, Length: 41.00 km, District Jhang, costing Rs 2,790.084 million

Design and construction of a Net Zero Energy Building (ACEIP, DLI-8), costing Rs 6283.836 million

Construction of Rohtas Fort By-Pass Road, Length: 3.45 km, District Jhelum, costing Rs 2,309.671 million

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masoud Anwar, members of the P&D Board, heads and other senior representatives of relevant departments.

