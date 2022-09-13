PDWP approves 7 uplift schemes of various sectors

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here on Tuesday approved seven developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 9,631.27 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here on Tuesday approved seven developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 9,631.27 million.

These schemes were approved in the 11th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman of Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Promotion of Gram Cultivation through Climate Smart Technologies in Thal Areas of the Punjab at the cost of Rs. 1,255.005 million, Construction of Bridge and Approach Road to Parking at Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs. 889.869 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement of Road from Sambrial Dryport Chowk to Sial Airport, Length = 7.50 Km (Section 0.00 Km to 6.00 Km), in District Sialkot (Revised) at the cost of Rs.

732.745 million, Feasibility Study, Integrated Development Planning & Revamping of Data Darbar Complex, Lahore (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 80.095 million, Establishment of PMU (Annual Expenditure) at the cost of Rs. 596.400 million, Technical Assistance for Punjab Affordable Housing Program at the cost of Rs. 3,000.000 million and Rehabilitation / Improvement of Wazirabad Sialkot Kashmir Road (Section KM No. 8.80 (Pakki Garhi) to KM No. 26.00 (UC Canal), Length = 17.20 Km), in District Sialkot at the cost of Rs. 3,077.156 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.