Open Menu

PDWP Approves 8 Development Schemes Worth Rs. 28b

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PDWP approves 8 development schemes worth Rs. 28b

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab here on Wednesday approved eight development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 27,842.539 million in its first meeting of the Financial Year 2024-25.

Chaired by the P&D board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the PDWP meeting approved the following schemes:

1) Chief Minister Internship Program at the cost of Rs. 1,000 million.

2) CM Himmat Card Programme for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) at the cost of Rs 1944.539 million.

3) Rehabilitation of Gujrat Sargodha Road Km 27.90 to 122.20 (Dual Carriageway) Length 94.30 Km District Mandi Bahauddin at the cost of Rs 6,700 million.

4) Rehabilitation of THAT Pail road Km No.167 to 172 & from Km No.193- 228 at the cost of Rs 4500 million.

5) Rehabilitation of Terhada Multan Khurd Road at the cost of Rs 1,525 million.

6) Rehabilitation/ Improvement of road from Bhera Malikwal Shahpur Sahiwal road Section Jhawarian to Shahpur Length 18.50 Km District Sargodha at the cost of Rs 1940 million.

7) Rehabilitation/ Improvement of Khushab Pail Chakwal road up to District Boundary Khushab at the cost of Rs 4187 million.

8) Improvement/ Re-Construction of road Girot Adhikot Rangpur Kallurkot Darya Khan road from District Boundary Khushab to Daraya Khan (Km 52.50 to 144.50) Length 92 Km District Bhakkar at the cost of Rs 6046 million

P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Nasir Iqbal Malik, Members of P&D Board, head and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Road Rangpur Gujrat Sahiwal Sargodha Nasir Bhakkar Chakwal Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Darya Khan Shahpur Nabeel From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Ru ..

PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia

13 minutes ago
 Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting ..

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons

2 hours ago
 Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving I ..

Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

3 hours ago
 Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

3 hours ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

3 hours ago
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

5 hours ago
 Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

17 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business