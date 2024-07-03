PDWP Approves 8 Development Schemes Worth Rs. 28b
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab here on Wednesday approved eight development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 27,842.539 million in its first meeting of the Financial Year 2024-25.
Chaired by the P&D board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the PDWP meeting approved the following schemes:
1) Chief Minister Internship Program at the cost of Rs. 1,000 million.
2) CM Himmat Card Programme for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) at the cost of Rs 1944.539 million.
3) Rehabilitation of Gujrat Sargodha Road Km 27.90 to 122.20 (Dual Carriageway) Length 94.30 Km District Mandi Bahauddin at the cost of Rs 6,700 million.
4) Rehabilitation of THAT Pail road Km No.167 to 172 & from Km No.193- 228 at the cost of Rs 4500 million.
5) Rehabilitation of Terhada Multan Khurd Road at the cost of Rs 1,525 million.
6) Rehabilitation/ Improvement of road from Bhera Malikwal Shahpur Sahiwal road Section Jhawarian to Shahpur Length 18.50 Km District Sargodha at the cost of Rs 1940 million.
7) Rehabilitation/ Improvement of Khushab Pail Chakwal road up to District Boundary Khushab at the cost of Rs 4187 million.
8) Improvement/ Re-Construction of road Girot Adhikot Rangpur Kallurkot Darya Khan road from District Boundary Khushab to Daraya Khan (Km 52.50 to 144.50) Length 92 Km District Bhakkar at the cost of Rs 6046 million
P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Nasir Iqbal Malik, Members of P&D Board, head and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia
Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons
Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan
Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case
Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..
Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
More Stories From Business
-
Cotton futures close lower1 hour ago
-
'Belarusian President to visit Pakistan in October'1 hour ago
-
MD PSIC visits SCCI1 hour ago
-
Eurozone producer prices fall at slowest pace in 11 months2 hours ago
-
World’s most valuable firms satisfy investors in first half of 20243 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.800 per tola to Rs.242,3003 hours ago
-
Exports up by 10.54 % to $30 bln in FY 2023-245 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 20248 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan pushes DGTO to boost trade advocacy, modernization19 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China make substantial strides in harnessing capabilities in IT sector: Shaza Fatima20 hours ago