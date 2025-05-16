PDWP approves 9 development schemes of roads sector

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 81st meeting of current fiscal year here Friday, approved nine development schemes of road sector with a total estimated cost of Rs 13.675 billion.

Presided over by P&D board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:

Dualization of Lahore–Jaranwala Road from Mandi Faizabad to Mangranwala (Km No. 46 to 60.61, Length = 14.61 km), District Nankana Sahib, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,163.100 million.

Rehabilitation/Improvement of Sahiwal–Arifwala Road (Adda Length 26.00 km), District Sahiwal, to Harappa Bypass via Malan Shah Chowk, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,094.087 million.

Rehabilitation/Improvement of Road from Sheikhupura–Sargodha Road at Farooqabad to Tehsil Safdarabad, Length = 23.75 km, District Sheikhupura, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,511.698 million.

Rehabilitation/Improvement of Safdarabad–Manawala Road, Length = 19.50 km, District Sheikhupura, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,178.

636 million.

Rehabilitation of Road from District Boundary Chiniot to Tahli Adda District Boundary via Sial Mor, Midh Ranjha, Hilalpur, Length = 34.00 km (Different Reaches: 10.00 km), District Sargodha, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,941.367 million.

Widening & Improvement of Sahiwal to Shahpur Road, Length = 34.40 km, District Sargodha, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,882.964 million.

Rehabilitation/Restoration of Sangla Hill–Safdarabad Road, Length = 14.05 km, District Nankana Sahib, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,220.477 million.

Rehabilitation of Road from Tandlianwala (at Jallah Chowk) to Kamalia via Zaffar Chowk, Mamukanjan, Length = 59.00 km, District Faisalabad, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,818.892 million.

Dualization of Taxila to H.M.C Farooqia Road, Length = 10.80 km, District Rawalpindi, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,864.416 million.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.