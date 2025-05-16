Open Menu

PDWP Approves 9 Development Schemes Of Roads Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 09:40 PM

PDWP approves 9 development schemes of roads sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 81st meeting of current fiscal year here Friday, approved nine development schemes of road sector with a total estimated cost of Rs 13.675 billion.

Presided over by P&D board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:

Dualization of Lahore–Jaranwala Road from Mandi Faizabad to Mangranwala (Km No. 46 to 60.61, Length = 14.61 km), District Nankana Sahib, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,163.100 million.

Rehabilitation/Improvement of Sahiwal–Arifwala Road (Adda Length 26.00 km), District Sahiwal, to Harappa Bypass via Malan Shah Chowk, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,094.087 million.

Rehabilitation/Improvement of Road from Sheikhupura–Sargodha Road at Farooqabad to Tehsil Safdarabad, Length = 23.75 km, District Sheikhupura, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,511.698 million.

Rehabilitation/Improvement of Safdarabad–Manawala Road, Length = 19.50 km, District Sheikhupura, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,178.

636 million.

Rehabilitation of Road from District Boundary Chiniot to Tahli Adda District Boundary via Sial Mor, Midh Ranjha, Hilalpur, Length = 34.00 km (Different Reaches: 10.00 km), District Sargodha, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,941.367 million.

Widening & Improvement of Sahiwal to Shahpur Road, Length = 34.40 km, District Sargodha, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,882.964 million.

Rehabilitation/Restoration of Sangla Hill–Safdarabad Road, Length = 14.05 km, District Nankana Sahib, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,220.477 million.

Rehabilitation of Road from Tandlianwala (at Jallah Chowk) to Kamalia via Zaffar Chowk, Mamukanjan, Length = 59.00 km, District Faisalabad, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,818.892 million.

Dualization of Taxila to H.M.C Farooqia Road, Length = 10.80 km, District Rawalpindi, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,864.416 million.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

8 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

8 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

22 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

22 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

22 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

22 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

22 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

22 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

22 hours ago

More Stories From Business