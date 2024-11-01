PDWP approves development scheme

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 42nd meeting of current fiscal year, approved a development scheme with an estimated cost of Rs. 9.953 billion, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 42nd meeting of current fiscal year, approved a development scheme with an estimated cost of Rs. 9.953 billion, here on Friday.

Chaired by P&D board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following scheme:

Establishment of Mother & Child Block in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at a cost of Rs.

9953.772 million.

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board and other senior officials.