PDWP Approves Development Scheme
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 07:06 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 42nd meeting of current fiscal year, approved a development scheme with an estimated cost of Rs. 9.953 billion, here on Friday.
Chaired by P&D board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following scheme:
Establishment of Mother & Child Block in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at a cost of Rs.
9953.772 million.
The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board and other senior officials.
