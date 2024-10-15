Open Menu

PDWP Approves Five Development Schemes Worth Rs 8.471b

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 07:28 PM

PDWP approves five development schemes worth Rs 8.471b

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 37 meeting of fiscal year 2024-25 here Tuesday approved five development schemes worth of Rs 8.471 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 37 meeting of fiscal year 2024-25 here Tuesday approved five development schemes worth of Rs 8.471 billion.

Chaired by Acting Chairman of P&D Board, Dr Asif Tufail, the meeting approved the following schemes:

Establishment of a State-of-the-Art Wildlife Hospital at Safari Zoo, Lahore, at a cost of Rs 2482 million.

Chief Minister Wildlife Rescue Force at a cost of Rs 2363 million.

Immersive Wildlife Experience (cinema and moving theatre) in Punjab at a cost of Rs 1765 million.

Environmental Monitoring of Industrial Units (DLI 1-3, PGDP World Bank) at a cost of Rs 861 million.

Replacement of Old/Condemned Equipment of PFSA at a cost of Rs 1,000 million.

Additionally, the Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP) - World Bank-assisted scheme is recommended for CDWP at a cost of Rs 12.472 billion.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Economist Masood Anwar, P&D Board members and other senior officials.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore World World Bank Punjab (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Walk held to mark White Cane Safety Day

Walk held to mark White Cane Safety Day

2 minutes ago
 Free travel for special persons holding Himmat Car ..

Free travel for special persons holding Himmat Card on OLMT, Metro Bus Service

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan ends 1st day of 2nd test at 259/5

Pakistan ends 1st day of 2nd test at 259/5

3 minutes ago
 SCCI calls for joint initiatives to improve Pak-Ir ..

SCCI calls for joint initiatives to improve Pak-Iran trade

3 minutes ago
 Body of elderly woman found

Body of elderly woman found

8 minutes ago
 SCO to help boost economic activity: Foreign Offic ..

SCO to help boost economic activity: Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Ba ..

6 minutes ago
PM underlines need to increase Pak-Turkmen high-le ..

PM underlines need to increase Pak-Turkmen high-level exchanges

6 minutes ago
 Irregular EU border crossings fell 42% this year: ..

Irregular EU border crossings fell 42% this year: Frontex

6 minutes ago
 Mbappe's golden-boy image takes a hit amid negativ ..

Mbappe's golden-boy image takes a hit amid negative headlines

6 minutes ago
 Three dacoits arrested after encounter

Three dacoits arrested after encounter

6 minutes ago
 One killed, several injured near Bahria Town traff ..

One killed, several injured near Bahria Town traffic accident

6 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) urg ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) urges govt to notice FBR raids

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business