PDWP approves five development schemes worth Rs 8.471b

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 37 meeting of fiscal year 2024-25 here Tuesday approved five development schemes worth of Rs 8.471 billion.

Chaired by Acting Chairman of P&D Board, Dr Asif Tufail, the meeting approved the following schemes:

Establishment of a State-of-the-Art Wildlife Hospital at Safari Zoo, Lahore, at a cost of Rs 2482 million.

Chief Minister Wildlife Rescue Force at a cost of Rs 2363 million.

Immersive Wildlife Experience (cinema and moving theatre) in Punjab at a cost of Rs 1765 million.

Environmental Monitoring of Industrial Units (DLI 1-3, PGDP World Bank) at a cost of Rs 861 million.

Replacement of Old/Condemned Equipment of PFSA at a cost of Rs 1,000 million.

Additionally, the Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP) - World Bank-assisted scheme is recommended for CDWP at a cost of Rs 12.472 billion.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Economist Masood Anwar, P&D Board members and other senior officials.