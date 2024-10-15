PDWP Approves Five Development Schemes Worth Rs 8.471b
Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 07:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 37 meeting of fiscal year 2024-25 here Tuesday approved five development schemes worth of Rs 8.471 billion.
Chaired by Acting Chairman of P&D Board, Dr Asif Tufail, the meeting approved the following schemes:
Establishment of a State-of-the-Art Wildlife Hospital at Safari Zoo, Lahore, at a cost of Rs 2482 million.
Chief Minister Wildlife Rescue Force at a cost of Rs 2363 million.
Immersive Wildlife Experience (cinema and moving theatre) in Punjab at a cost of Rs 1765 million.
Environmental Monitoring of Industrial Units (DLI 1-3, PGDP World Bank) at a cost of Rs 861 million.
Replacement of Old/Condemned Equipment of PFSA at a cost of Rs 1,000 million.
Additionally, the Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP) - World Bank-assisted scheme is recommended for CDWP at a cost of Rs 12.472 billion.
The meeting was also attended by Chief Economist Masood Anwar, P&D Board members and other senior officials.
