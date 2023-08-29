Open Menu

PDWP Approves Five Developmental Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 11:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here on Tuesday approved five developmental schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 5995.707 million.

These schemes were approved in the 13th PDWP meeting of the current financial year 2023-24 presided over by the Chairman P&D board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

The approved schemes are included: Improvement of Energy Efficiency in WASA Systems at the cost of Rs 676.030 million, Dualization of Shahi Road from Rahim yar Khan to Chowk Bahadur Pur (KLP Road) Length 10.50 km Rahimyar Khan at the cost of Rs 1683.

615 million, Dualization / Improvement of Multan Mattital Road, Length = 21.00 Km, District Multan at the cost of Rs 2618.161 million, Dual Carriageway from Allahabad (old Tehsil Headquarter) to Liaqat Pur (Tehsil Headquarter) length 6.00 km, District Rahim yar Khan at the cost of Rs 517.901, Solarization of Public Buildings at the cost of Rs 500 million.

Secretary P&D Board Nadir Chattha, all members of the P&D Board, provincial secretaries and other senior representatives of relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

