PDWP Approves Four Development Schemes
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 62nd meeting of the current fiscal year (2024-25) here Tuesday approved four development schemes amounting to Rs 24.918 billion.
Presided over by P&D board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:
1) Construction of a dual carriageway from G.T. Road (Benazir Chowk) to Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (Wahndo Interchange), Length = 15.20 km, District Gujranwala, at a cost of Rs 9,970 million.
2) Reconstruction/rehabilitation of G.T. Road from Quaid-i-Azam Interchange (Lahore Ring Road) to Wagah Border, District Lahore, at a cost of Rs 5,600 million.
3) Construction of a flyover at Nadirabad Phatak to Industrial Estate, Multan, at a cost of Rs 5,376 million.
4) Revamping Bansra Gali Zoological Garden, Murree, at a cost of Rs 3,972.759 million.
The meeting was also attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, P&D Board members and other senior officers.
