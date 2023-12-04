Open Menu

PDWP Approves Multi-level Grade Separation At Shahdara Morr Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 07:59 PM

PDWP approves multi-level grade separation at Shahdara Morr project

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved a development scheme of Urban Development sector with an estimated cost Rs 9961.825 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved a development scheme of Urban Development sector with an estimated cost Rs 9961.825 million.

The scheme, construction of multi-level grade separation at Shahdara Morr Lahore, was approved in the 31st PDWP meeting of the current financial year 2023-24 presided over by the Planning & Development (P&D) board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo here at P&D Complex, according to the department's spokesman here Monday.

All the P&D Board members and senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Student week gets under way at Hamdard University

Student week gets under way at Hamdard University

2 minutes ago
 BISP-UNICEF collaboration takes center stage to up ..

BISP-UNICEF collaboration takes center stage to uplift Pakistan’s vulnerable c ..

2 minutes ago
 Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst o ..

Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst of Gaza war

2 minutes ago
 ETEA BoGs approves exemption from fee for persons ..

ETEA BoGs approves exemption from fee for persons with disabilities

2 minutes ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

2 minutes ago
 TCP intervention will boost farmers' confidence; c ..

TCP intervention will boost farmers' confidence; chairman PCGA

12 minutes ago
World needs to work together to support countries ..

World needs to work together to support countries affected by climate change: Ma ..

12 minutes ago
 Nutrition Directorate set up to tackle food relate ..

Nutrition Directorate set up to tackle food related issues in Balochistan: Secur ..

12 minutes ago
 ADC chairs District Consumer Committee meeting

ADC chairs District Consumer Committee meeting

12 minutes ago
 Dr Nadeem holds meetings at COP 28 conference

Dr Nadeem holds meetings at COP 28 conference

12 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in car-van collusion

One killed, two injured in car-van collusion

20 minutes ago
 CM launches one-window operation, unveils business ..

CM launches one-window operation, unveils business facilitation center

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business