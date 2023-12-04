PDWP Approves Multi-level Grade Separation At Shahdara Morr Project
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 07:59 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved a development scheme of Urban Development sector with an estimated cost Rs 9961.825 million.
The scheme, construction of multi-level grade separation at Shahdara Morr Lahore, was approved in the 31st PDWP meeting of the current financial year 2023-24 presided over by the Planning & Development (P&D) board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo here at P&D Complex, according to the department's spokesman here Monday.
All the P&D Board members and senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.