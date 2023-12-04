PDWP approves multi-level grade separation at Shahdara Morr project

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved a development scheme of Urban Development sector with an estimated cost Rs 9961.825 million.

The scheme, construction of multi-level grade separation at Shahdara Morr Lahore, was approved in the 31st PDWP meeting of the current financial year 2023-24 presided over by the Planning & Development (P&D) board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo here at P&D Complex, according to the department's spokesman here Monday.

All the P&D Board members and senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.