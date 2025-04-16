PDWP approves R.3.463b development scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 74th meeting of current fiscal year here Wednesday, approved a development scheme totaling Rs 3.463 billion.

The approved scheme is Enhanced HIV/AIDS Control Programme Punjab Phase-II at a cost of Rs 3,463.386 million.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board and other senior officers.