PDWP Approves R.3.463b Development Scheme
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 74th meeting of current fiscal year here Wednesday, approved a development scheme totaling Rs 3.463 billion.
The approved scheme is Enhanced HIV/AIDS Control Programme Punjab Phase-II at a cost of Rs 3,463.386 million.
The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board and other senior officers.
