Open Menu

PDWP Approves R.3.463b Development Scheme

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PDWP approves R.3.463b development scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 74th meeting of current fiscal year here Wednesday, approved a development scheme totaling Rs 3.463 billion.

The approved scheme is Enhanced HIV/AIDS Control Programme Punjab Phase-II at a cost of Rs 3,463.386 million.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board and other senior officers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% ..

Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% target in sight

6 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinent ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinental robotic-assisted focal ther ..

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Health to elevate patient experience with Pr ..

Dubai Health to elevate patient experience with Press Ganey

7 minutes ago
 Salaried individuals may receive relief in Pakista ..

Salaried individuals may receive relief in Pakistan's upcoming budget for FY-202 ..

12 minutes ago
 Meet Your AI-Powered Companion: How Infinix NOTE 5 ..

Meet Your AI-Powered Companion: How Infinix NOTE 50 Series One Tap AI Enhances Y ..

13 minutes ago
 Ninth Abu Dhabi Extreme kicks off in Paris with pa ..

Ninth Abu Dhabi Extreme kicks off in Paris with participation of top global star ..

21 minutes ago
Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub completes first ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub completes first phase of its aerospace supply ..

21 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker condemns plots targeting J ..

Arab Parliament Speaker condemns plots targeting Jordan’s security

22 minutes ago
 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifier: Kainat ..

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifier: Kainat Imtiaz enjoys commentary along ..

31 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo signs preferred partnership with ..

Emirates SkyCargo signs preferred partnership with Teleport

36 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market to gather global AI experts ..

Arabian Travel Market to gather global AI experts to explore new frontiers in tr ..

36 minutes ago
 M42 announces strategic investment, partnership wi ..

M42 announces strategic investment, partnership with leading biotech Juvenescenc ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business