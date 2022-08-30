Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved eight development schemes of road sector with an estimated cost of Rs 8,976.413 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved eight development schemes of road sector with an estimated cost of Rs 8,976.413 million.

The schemes were approved in the 7th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation of Road from Bahawalnagar to Arifwala Road Length 17 Km (Reach Taken-up 13.35 Km) Tehsil & District Bahawalnagar at a cost of Rs 631.246 million, Rehabilitation of Road from Chishtian to Haroonabad via Pull Murad Length 26.40 Km District Bahawalnagar at a cost of Rs 1,387.610 million, Rehabilitation of Road from Minchinabad to Dhak Pattan Road Length 17.00 Km Tehsil Minchinabad District Bahawalnagar (Reach Km 0.00 to 12.00 = 12.00 Km) at the cost of Rs 875.019 million, Rehabilitation of Luddan Karam Pur Road from km 0.

75 to 22.00 = 21.25 km in Vehari district at a cost of Rs 670.67 million, Widening / Improvement of 20' to 24' wide Vehari Mailsi Kahror Pacca Lodhran Road (Section Mailsi City to District Boundary Vehari) from km 0.00 to 15.60 km, District Vehari at the cost of Rs. 996.832 million, Rehablitation of Shujabad Jalalpur Pirwala Length = 48.50 km, District Multan at the cost of Rs. 2,525.198 million, Rehabilitation of Metalled Road from Choubara to Nawan Kot Road, Length 23.10 km, District Layyah at the cost of Rs. 917.570 million and Rehabilitation of Metalled Road from Karor to Behal, Length 18.52 km, District Layyah at the cost of Rs. 972.268 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all Membersof the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments,and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.