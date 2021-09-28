PDWP approves Rs 10.209b development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab Tuesday approved nine development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 10,209.064 million (Rs 10.209 billion).

The PDWP meeting for fiscal year 2021-22 was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved schemes include: Rehabilitation of dualised road from Sargodha to Makhdoom Interchange (M2) (length 42-km) (right carriage way) in district Sargodha at the cost of Rs 2,064.506 million; Widening/ rehabilitation/ improvement of a road from Sarghoda-Faisalabad bypass to Jhal Chakian via Lahore road bypass (length 22-km), in district Sargodha at the cost of Rs 700 million; Rehabilitation/ improvement of Lala Musa-Dinga Road (length 22.35-km), tehsil Kharian, district Gujrat at the cost of Rs 559.956 million; Reconstruction/ rehabilitation of road from Kuttia farm to Rerka Baqir Chowk via Nawan Lok, Chalto and Jajja Oor I/c Links Bhoa Hassan, Dhunni Khurd, Kuttia farm to Phalia Bherowal Road via Burj Bakhat, Musa Kalan to Waryaam Kadhar Road, Kot Pindi Wala to Jand Busal, Dera Shanawar Sultan Kot Pindi Wala and Sadiqabad to Khairywal via Mailo Kohna and Matto Sharif (length 45.

65-km), Phalia, Mandi Bahauddin at the cost of Rs 689; Widening/ rehabilitation/ improvement of Shahkot Jaranwala Road (length 13.40-km) in district Nankana Sahib at the cost of Rs 700 million; Widening and improvement of a road from GT Road to Pandori Pull via Adhian including link road Chak Bhully to Ranger Headquarters, Kot Bahawal, Kot Dost Muhammad via Bangla Adhian Road and link Sehoi to Sole via Kotli Sehol, tehsil Murdike, district Sheikhupura at the cost of Rs 1,050 million; Rehabilitation/ improvement of road from Farooq Abad to Khanqah Dogran, district Sheikhupura (length 28-km) at the cost of Rs 880 million; Construction of Ring Road City Sheikhupura from Sharaqpur Road to Hiran Minar Interchange M-2 via Old Jandiala Road to Ghazi Minara Sheikhupura-Sarghodha Road (tehsil Sheikhupura) (length 12.5-km) at the cost of Rs 500 million; and Rehabilitation of Kahrian Dinga Mandi Bahauddin Road dual carriageway up to Amra Kalan district boundary Gujrat (length 29-km), tehsil Kharian, district Gujrat at the cost of Rs 3,065.602 million.