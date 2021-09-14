PDWP approves Rs 10.354b six development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 10.354 billion.

The schemes were approved in the 12th PDWP meeting of the fiscal year 2021-22, presided over by Planning & Development board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal, here on Tuesday.

The approved development schemes included Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn & Child Health (IRMNCH) & Nutrition Programme (Phase-III) (revised) at the cost of Rs 6,707 million, establishment of District Headquarters Hospital, Mandi Bahauddin, at the cost of Rs 1,226.543 million, establishment of 125-bed new DHQ Hospital, Chiniot, at the cost of Rs 500 million, drainage, sewerage, soling/ resoling, tuff tiles, drains & bridges in tehsil Kamalia, district Toba Tek Singh at the cost of Rs 578 million, provision of soling, resoling, PCC, tuff tiles, drains, sullage carrier, sewerage and water supply in tehsil Gojra district Toba Tek Singh at the cost of Rs 460 million and construction/ rehabilitation of metalled road from Alipur to Seetpur, length 21-km, district Muzaffargarh, at the cost of Rs 882.

920 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the P&D Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.