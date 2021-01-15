UrduPoint.com
PDWP Approves Rs 1.442b Development Schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab has approved two development schemes of roads and IT sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 1.442 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 20th PDWP meeting of fiscal year 2020-21.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development board, provincial secretaries, Senior Chief (Coordination) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and representatives of the provincial departments also attended the meeting, according to the P&D spokesperson here on Friday.

She said that the approved development schemes included dualization of provincial highway from Arifwala to boundary of Bahawalnagar, length 21.50-km, district Pakpattan (revised) at the cost of Rs 831.867 million and automation of stamp paper (E-stamping) at the cost of Rs 610.242 million.

