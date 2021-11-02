PDWP approves Rs 6,421m development schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two development schemes for Health and Irrigation sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 6,421.092 million.

These schemes were approved in 35th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22, presided over by the Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Institute of Urology & Transplantation Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs 5,354.788 million and Umbrella PC-I for Rehabilitation/Construction of Offices/Residential Complex for the newly created Zones/Circles/Divisions/Sub-divisions at the cost of Rs 1,066.304 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.