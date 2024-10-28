Open Menu

PDWP Approves Rs21.572 Development Schemes

October 28, 2024

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 40th meeting for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Monday approved eight significant development schemes with a total estimated cost of Rs 21.572 billion

Presided over by Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:

Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control & Communication (PPIC3) Faisalabad Cost: Rs 3,859.337 million

Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control & Communication (PPIC3) Gujranwala

Cost: Rs 4,672.286 million

Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control & Communication (PPIC3) Rawalpindi Cost: Rs 4,102.777 million

Green Energy Projects Financed by KFW Bank Germany (Grant) Cost: Rs 5,098 million

Feasibility Study for Shifting of Government Offices to Aimanabad Road, Sialkot Cost: Rs 5 million

Remodeling of Jhika Gali Chowk, Tehsil & District Murree Cost: Rs 860.

108 million

Chief Minister's Skilled Punjab Program Cost: Rs 2,975 million

Development of a Controlled Access Corridor Facility from Niazi Interchange to Babu Sabu Interchange, Lahore

Recommended for ECNEC clearance, Cost: Rs 11,796.318 million

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board and other senior officials.

