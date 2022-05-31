PDWP approves three development schemes

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab on Tuesday approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 2,056.645 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab on Tuesday approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 2,056.645 million.

The schemes were approved in the 79th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Planning & Development board Chairman Ali Sarfraz Hussain.

The approved development schemes included Construction of Green Building for EMC (DLI-2, PGDP) at the cost of Rs 101.600 million, construction of Residential Colony at Batapur RD 334+000 on BRBD link canal and improvement of facilities at Canal Colony Thokar Niaz baig Lahore at a cost of Rs 501.

196 million and construction of Judicial Complex at District Headquarter, Chiniot at a cost of Rs 1,453.849 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of thePlanning and Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and othersenior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.