PDWP approves three development schemes worth over Rs11b

Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, chaired the 21st meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) CYF 2024-25, in which three significant development projects amounting to Rs 11 billion were approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Chairman P&D board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, chaired the 21st meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) CYF 2024-25, in which three significant development projects amounting to Rs 11 billion were approved.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masoud Anwar, members of the P&D Board, heads of relevant departments, and other senior representatives.

The approved schemes are:

1.

Construction of Flyover at Khawaja Corporation on Adyala Road, District Rawalpindi estimated cost: Rs 2,113.612 million

2. Dualisation of Road from Mandi Baha-ud-Din City to Sarai Alamgir Canal Pul Main G.T Road via Village Rasool, Length 46 km, District M.B.Din estimated cost: Rs 8,125.250 million.

3. Rooftop Rainwater Harvesting in MC Murree estimated cost: Rs 442.32 million

These schemes aim to enhance infrastructure and improve local government services in the region.