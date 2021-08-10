PDWP approves two development schemes

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Governance & IT and Urban Development Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 35 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Governance & IT and Urban Development Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 35 million.

The approval was accorded in the 5th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 held here on Tuesday.

The approved developmental schemes included as TechPura Special Technology Zone in Lahore Punjab (Feasibility) at the cost of Rs. 25 million and Digital Topographic Surveys of Roads in Lahore (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 10 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development board,Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevantProvincial Departments also attended the meeting.

