PDWP Approves Two Development Schemes
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 65th meeting of the current fiscal year 2024-25, held here on Wednesday, approved two development schemes worth Rs. 5.175 billion.
Presided over by P&D board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:
1.
Rainwater Management Drainage Arrangement at Nishtar Park sports Complex (Gaddafi Stadium), Lahore, at a cost of Rs 2031 million.
2. Replacement of Outlived Sewer in Multan Phase II, at a cost of Rs 3144.087 million.
The meeting was also attended by Chief Economist Masood Anwar, P&D Board members and other senior officers.
