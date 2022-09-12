UrduPoint.com

PDWP Approves Two Developmental Schemes Of IT Sector

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here on Monday approved two developmental schemes of IT sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 2,491.407 million

These schemes were approved in the 10th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication (PPIC3) Centre for Muridke, Ferozwala and Factory Area at the cost of Rs. 999.178 million and Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication (PPIC3) Centre, Sialkot at the cost of Rs. 1,492.229 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

