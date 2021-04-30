PDWP approves various development schemes

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 8,089.231 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 8,089.231 million.

These schemes were approved in the 36th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal here on Thursday.

The approved development schemes included as Establishment of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences, Jubilee Town, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 2,903.641 million, Construction of Link Road from GT Road to Sialkot � Lahore Motorway (Eminabad to Lahore � Sialkot Motorway), Length 14.17 Km, District Gujranwala (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 827.570 million, Construction of Dual Carriageway Road from Kingra to Sialkot (Widening / Improvement), Length 20.

08 Km, Sialkot at the cost of Rs. 850.990 million, Rehabilitation of Dualized Road from Sargodha to Makhdoom Interchange Length 42 km, District Sargodha (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,962.568 million, Construction of Dual Carriage Way from Burewala to Chichawatni Road, Vehari (Remaining Portion), Km No. 3.00 to 23.14, L=20.14 Km, District Vehari (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,008.258 million and Dualization of Road from Motroway Interchange Jang Bahatar to Wah Length 3.11 Km, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 536.204 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord), Assistant Chief Coordination and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.