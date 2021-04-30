UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDWP Approves Various Development Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

PDWP approves various development schemes

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 8,089.231 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 8,089.231 million.

These schemes were approved in the 36th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal here on Thursday.

The approved development schemes included as Establishment of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences, Jubilee Town, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 2,903.641 million, Construction of Link Road from GT Road to SialkotLahore Motorway (Eminabad to LahoreSialkot Motorway), Length 14.17 Km, District Gujranwala (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 827.570 million, Construction of Dual Carriageway Road from Kingra to Sialkot (Widening / Improvement), Length 20.

08 Km, Sialkot at the cost of Rs. 850.990 million, Rehabilitation of Dualized Road from Sargodha to Makhdoom Interchange Length 42 km, District Sargodha (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,962.568 million, Construction of Dual Carriage Way from Burewala to Chichawatni Road, Vehari (Remaining Portion), Km No. 3.00 to 23.14, L=20.14 Km, District Vehari (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,008.258 million and Dualization of Road from Motroway Interchange Jang Bahatar to Wah Length 3.11 Km, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 536.204 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord), Assistant Chief Coordination and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Motorway Fatima Jinnah Road Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Vehari Chichawatni Burewala All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

1 hour ago

Son kills father on property dispute

6 seconds ago

2 prisoners die as sharp COVID-19 spike grips Delh ..

7 seconds ago

DIG Hazara chairs security meeting for Eid vacatio ..

9 seconds ago

Polluted Lebanon lake spews out tonnes of dead fis ..

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.