PDWP approves various development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved eight development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 26,006.72 million (Rs 26.006 billion).

These schemes were approved in the 39th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over by the Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included as Rehabilitation / Widening & Improvement of Shahpur Bhera Malikwal Road (length 76.50 KM) in District Sargodha (2nd revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,693.187 million, Construction of Bypass from Royal Hotel (N-5) to Sarwar Chowk via Adda Mai Wali Masjid, Length 13.70 km, Sahiwal (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,311.509 million, Punjab Agriculture food and Drug Authority (1st Revised) at the cost of Rs. 6,322.43 million, Technical Assistance for Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) through Formulation of Rapid Housing Market Assessment (PC-II) at the cost of Rs.

11.950 million while Rehabilitation of Road from Narowal to Muridke interchange at M-2 (Length 75.21 KM) at the cost of Rs. 6,558.788 million, Construction / Rehabilitation Tourism highway from Lower Topa Murree to Chowk Pandori via Kotli Sattian (Length 123.62 KM) at the cost of Rs. 4,039.788 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement of mettalled road from Dera Ismail Khan to Darya Khan (Length 15.00 KM) at the cost of Rs. 745.879 million and Genetic Improvement of Non-Descript Cattle in Punjab at the cost of Rs. 5,323.189 million proposed for inclusion in PSDP.

Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief Coord. and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.