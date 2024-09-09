Open Menu

PDWP KP Approves Projects Worth Rs.3.5bn

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 07:15 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The fifth meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved projects worth over Rs.3.5 billion.

The meeting of the PDWP was held with Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Planning & Development Department, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah in the chair on Monday. Besides, members of PWDP, the authorities of the concerned departments attended the meeting.

On the special directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, the meeting approved the project of the provision of free books and school bags for children in the Merged Districts.

The forum also approved schemes of various sectors for the development of the province including a flood preventive project of Rs.1 billion on the sides of Indus River for D.I. Khan.

The project of the provision of free books and schools for the schools’ students in Merged Districts is worth of Rs.2.5 billion.

