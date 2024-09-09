PDWP KP Approves Projects Worth Rs.3.5bn
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 07:15 PM
The fifth meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved projects worth over Rs.3.5 billion
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The fifth meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved projects worth over Rs.3.5 billion.
The meeting of the PDWP was held with Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Planning & Development Department, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah in the chair on Monday. Besides, members of PWDP, the authorities of the concerned departments attended the meeting.
On the special directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, the meeting approved the project of the provision of free books and school bags for children in the Merged Districts.
The forum also approved schemes of various sectors for the development of the province including a flood preventive project of Rs.1 billion on the sides of Indus River for D.I. Khan.
The project of the provision of free books and schools for the schools’ students in Merged Districts is worth of Rs.2.5 billion.
Recent Stories
UAF senate approves establishment of Faculty of Health & Pharmaceutical Sciences
St. Patrick High School pays tribute to Rashid Minhas & Peter Christy
CM, Nawaz Sharif visit Ravi Sapphire Bay, review construction work
BISP to empower adolescent girls through SOPRAN project
Two members of robber's gang arrested
Senate Committee approves 'Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024' ..
UAF approves budget of Rs 16,070.330m for FY 2024-25
Stocks, dollar recover from US jobs disappointment
Drug peddler held, over 10kg hashish recovered
LHC, sub-ordinate courts to remain closed on Sept 17
World Literacy Day observed in Larkana
Four arrested, eight cases registered for overpricing essentials
More Stories From Business
-
UAF approves budget of Rs 16,070.330m for FY 2024-255 minutes ago
-
Stocks, dollar recover from US jobs disappointment5 minutes ago
-
PCCC appreciates CCRI for approval of three cotton varieties12 minutes ago
-
Myanmar builds first rice bran oil plant to boost local oil self-sufficiency12 minutes ago
-
Ahsan for identifying, bridging gaps hindering flood-resilient projects30 minutes ago
-
Business Forum gets support of small industries for SCCI election57 minutes ago
-
FCCI demands cut in markup rate to stabilize economy1 hour ago
-
MCCI calls for cutting down interest rate by 4 pc in Sept monetary policy23 minutes ago
-
European stocks, dollar recover from US jobs disappointment23 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend2 hours ago
-
Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 14 paisa against dollar19 minutes ago